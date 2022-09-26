8-17-22 Bmiller.jpg
Buy Now

Bryan Miller speaks during a debate Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Republican Party has picked three nominees to put forward to the governor to become the interim secretary of state, party and other officials have confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Those successful candidates were approved on the first ballot during the GOP meeting in Pavillion, and they were identified as Karl Allred, Marti Halverson and Bryan Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you