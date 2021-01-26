SHERIDAN — Stakeholders convened Monday to announce a collaborative initiative to better serve the state of Wyoming’s economy through tailored higher education programs.
In an effort to energize the state’s economy, Gov. Mark Gordon kicked off his first initiative in a series, starting with the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges.
In addition to topics focused on higher education, the initiatives include recovering and enhancing the pillars of Wyoming’s economy (energy, tourism and agriculture), promoting economic diversification and simplifying the state’s budget process and ensuring Wyoming continues to live within its means, according to a press release.
The governor intends the first initiative to coincide directly with his other initiatives, including focusing higher educational programs on areas of industry needed for economic diversification in Wyoming.
“When we have a economy that’s so focused on the fossil fuel industry, we’ve seen the volatility that brings,” Gordon said. “The other part of the challenge that I’ve asked is that each of these institutions start to look at ways they can diversify their revenue platforms so that they’re more reliable as we go into the future.”
In addition to bolstering programs that cater to that diversification, removal of programs that do not directly foster that economic growth may be cut.
“Of course, we’re facing rather large budget cuts right now, so we are, of course, looking at every program in our university right now. It’s a completely comprehensive effort to look at everything we have,” University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said. “We are very interested in making sure we have the most vibrant university and one that contributes to the state’s economy.”
While the governor and Seidel mentioned tourism as a focus with hospitality programs in place, Sheridan College cut its hospitality and culinary arts programs last year along with its campus police force and athletics sans rodeo.
“We do not currently have plans to bring back culinary or hospitality as degree programs,” Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley said in an email to The Sheridan Press following the press conference Monday. “We are continually reviewing our offerings and working with employers in our region to determine need and feasibility of various academic programs.”
While those two specific programs are not slated to return, Tribley said NWCCD offers other programs that directly impact the Wyoming economy.
“It is also important to recognize the many ways our current activities and offerings contribute to the economy of Wyoming, including the tourism industry,” Tribley said. “Our business offerings are very entrepreneurial in nature, and the proposed Bachelor of Applied Science in Management and Leadership is also a nice fit. Even our extracurricular offerings such as the Outdoor Club supports everything we are fortunate to have and share in northern Wyoming.”
Decisions on what programs would be cut and others emphasized were not detailed in the Monday press conference, as leadership said the announcement and established committee directing the effort, chaired by Seidel, as first steps. The committee will include higher education leadership from around the state.
According to a release sent Monday after the press conference, work is underway to establish a software engineering program that could ultimately be offered across all community colleges and UW.
In addition, tourism and hospitality programs and entrepreneurship training programs for a variety of marketing sectors are currently under development.