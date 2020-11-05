CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Stuart S. Healy III to be a district court judge for the 6th Judicial District serving Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.
Healy’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Michael “Nick” Deegan.
Healy has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for Wyoming since 2005. He previously served as an assistant county attorney in Sheridan County and as an attorney in private practice in Sheridan.
He received his bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Healy, his wife Allison and daughter Moriah reside in Cheyenne. His daughter Emily and son Seamus are both in college.
“The Judicial Nominating Commission once again submitted three outstanding candidates for consideration,” Gordon said. “Stu’s experience as a federal prosecutor and as a county attorney will serve him well as a judge in the Sixth District.”
“I’m humbled by the governor’s faith in me to serve the people of Campbell, Crook and Weston counties as district court judge,” Healy said. “I recognize I’m following a tradition of dedicated and excellent judges in this district. I intend to work hard to maintain that tradition.”
Healy’s appointment is effective Dec. 26.