cellphone stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has announced a ban on TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks to address cybersecurity concerns that have been raised by the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments.

In a memo addressed to all state employees, the governor said TikTok will be permanently removed, and access blocked, from all state government electronic devices and networks. This ban extends to all state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other information technology equipment capable of internet connectivity.

Tags

Recommended for you