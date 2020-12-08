SHERIDAN — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist approved new orders to go into effect Wednesday, including a statewide mask order, smaller gatherings and early closures of certain businesses.
The updated orders require everyone in Wyoming to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Sixteen Wyoming counties already have county-level orders requiring face coverings.
Bars and restaurants must close sit-down service between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. but may still provide takeout and delivery options during that time.
Groups of patrons at restaurants, movie theaters, performance theaters, opera houses, concert halls and music halls must be limited to six people unless all are part of the same household.
Group workout classes in gyms are limited to 10 participants, decreased from the previous 25 people.
Gatherings without required distancing between groups are limited to 10 individuals, decreased from the previous 25 people.
Participants in organized sporting events and artistic performances shall not congregate in groups larger than 12 individuals, down from 25 previously.
“Our state and those surrounding us are facing a hospital capacity crisis that now compels us to take additional action. All through the fall, Wyoming has seen a rise in serious cases of COVID to a point where every county is facing critical and dangerous levels of spread of the virus. Too many people have died,” Gordon said. “Science tells us limiting gatherings of groups and using face coverings are effective in slowing transmission of this virus. With these actions we can avoid taking the more drastic step of closing schools and businesses.”
The orders take effect Wednesday and expire Jan. 8, 2021, unless a continuance is granted by the state.