image

Justin Sheely | The Sheridan press

Lupines bloom at Highland Park in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. Highland Park is accessible from the Solitude Loop trail, which is a 7-mile hike from Big Horn reservoir. Highland Park offers views of Blacktooth (13,005 feet) and Woosley (12,982 feet) — both obscured by clouds in this photo.

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is excited to announce that April 2023 is Wyoming Native Plant Month.

The proclamation — which was signed by Gov. Mark Gordon — is intended to raise awareness about the importance of native plants and the role they play in keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful.

Recommended for you