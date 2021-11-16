CHEYENNE — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon continued reductions to Wyoming’s budget, proposing a balanced $2.3 billion budget for the 2023-2024 biennium while also seeking to bolster state employee compensation.
The budget proposal, announced Monday, represents a $500 million reduction compared to the current biennium budget, introduced at about $2.8 billion. Gordon acknowledged the budget may seem “tight-fisted” given the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s most recent economic outlook for the state, which improved the state’s revenue outlook by about $845 million. But he also cautioned those projections remain volatile given their reliance on the mineral industry, he said which remains under attack “by an administration in Washington bent on eliminating fossil fuels from our nation’s energy portfolio.”
For that reason, Gordon has also allocated close to $453 million to the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, also known as the “rainy-day fund.”
One spending priority Gordon outlined in his budget includes compensation increases for state employees, an expenditure expected to cost roughly $53 million.
Wyoming experienced an inflation increase of 7.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the highest jump seen in the state since 2008.
That increase, Gordon said, will be felt across the state but significantly affects state employees, who are paid below the peer market average of 2017.
Gordon noted 38% of state employees report having to work a second job, and 3% of employees report that they must rely on TANF, SNAP and other governmental services meant to aid low-income residents.
The state’s lower pay scales compared to other states, government entities and the private sector has made recruitment and retention of staff increasingly difficult, particularly in the Department of Corrections where, Gordon said, employees are often recruited by other law enforcement agencies.
“This market adjustment proposal is the largest single exception request that I have proposed,” Gordon said. “It is unquestionably one of the largest issues, as providing services for citizens is effectively what is at stake.”
While many industries across the state have also struggled to recruit and retain workforces, Gordon said he doesn’t believe the increases proposed will add to the difficulties of the private sector.
Specific plans for what those compensation increases will look like will be announced in the next few weeks.
Gordon said he hopes the budget will eliminate the need for “draconian” cuts seen as a result of revenue declines that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which have not even been implemented yet. Many of those cuts, including those that will impact private entities providing Medicaid services to individuals with disabilities, are scheduled to go into place next fiscal year. He also cautioned that the reprieve from difficult budget decisions facing the state will likely be short-lived.
“Today’s good fortune is a reprieve, not a solution to our revenue stability,” Gordon said in his budget letter to the Wyoming Legislature.
The state’s budget will also receive some aid in the form of federal dollars appropriated through the American Rescue Plan Act. Gordon said he would release a plan for that funding in December.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriation Committee will begin reviewing the governor’s budget proposal in a series of hearings leading up to the legislative session set to begin Feb. 14. The first such hearing will take place Dec. 1 in Cheyenne. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, and Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, serve on that committee.