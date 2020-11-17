SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon announced an additional $515 million in cuts Monday, an effort in his supplemental budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year to continue chipping away at the state’s budget deficit.
The budget released Monday totals approximately $2.4 billion, which is nearly $1 billion less than Gordon’s first budget when he entered the office two years ago.
“This budget proposes a smaller, weaker government, with less capacity than it has had before, not because it is something I relish, but because I must meet my constitutional requirement to present a balanced budget,” Gordon said in his written budget message to the Legislature.
The budget includes the elimination of 62 occupied positions and 44 vacant positions across the state, which adds to the 21 filled positions and 253 vacant positions cut earlier this year. Gordon also noted more positions will likely be cut as community colleges and the University of Wyoming reduce their workforce to absorb the cuts.
“I’m very concerned about that — for every hundred (state) employees, there are about 160 private sector jobs that depend on those hundred employees — state employees,” Gordon said. “And so we’ll see a multiplier effect of these reductions, we’ll see a multiplier effect as in how people are spending money on the main streets — going to their stores locally, eating in local restaurants, etc. coaching kids. These are challenging. These are challenging cuts for the state.”
Wyoming’s largest general fund supported agency — Wyoming Department of Health — will experience cuts totaling $135 million. These cuts, Gordon said, will produce additional hardships on seniors, people with disabilities, and those suffering from mental illness and substance addictions.
Gordon also said that without improvements in the state’s revenue picture, the cuts will likely be permanent.
Outside of K-12 education, the governor’s budget includes cuts to education. For example, he has proposed eliminating the Wyoming Military Department’s Youth Challenge Program, which benefits teenagers struggling to find productive ways forward in life. The program employs nearly 50 people in Guernsey, but it is not central to the department’s mission, the governor’s budget message said.
Higher education will also face additional cuts, likely resulting in more job losses across the state and the elimination of some degree programs at UW.
"I appreciate that Governor Gordon has been clear in his communication that additional cuts were coming," Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley said Tuesday morning. "While it is disappointing news, we have been conservative in our decision-making throughout this fiscal year so far and we will continue to function in this manner.
"We will institute the necessary additional cuts in our next budget, which will begin July 1, 2021," he continued. "We will not make any changes to our academic offerings for our Spring semester, which begins January 18, 2021."
After the cuts, Wyoming will still have an approximately $300 million shortfall primarily due to the cost of K-12 education, which will be covered by the state’s “rainy day” fund. Gordon noted the importance of the state’s education system but also stressed the need to address the structural funding issue.
“I do think that fundamentally, we have to have a discussion about revenues,” Gordon said. “That’s up to the Legislature. How we fund education, that’s also up to the Legislature.”
Gordon said he did not cut as deeply in law enforcement, public safety, the attorney general, the public defender and the district attorney office budgets.
Gordon said the process for the cuts began more than a year ago, when agency leaders were asked to identify priorities. They were also asked to identify cuts that would have the least impact on the citizens of the state.
The Joint Appropriations Committee will begin reviewing the budget Dec. 7.