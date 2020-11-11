SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon met via Zoom with representatives of the state’s business community, who offered sometimes contradictory advice on next steps.
Gordon asked for the Tuesday meeting with the hope of gaining input on future health orders or guidelines as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.
While those who commented united behind keeping businesses open, some voiced support for a statewide mask mandate while others questioned such a mandate’s effectiveness.
Dixie Johnson, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO, shared feedback from local restaurant owners who voiced concern about any future closure orders. She said while some have been forced to close due to lack of staffing as employees test positive or quarantine, they have shared concern about forced shutdowns.
She added that most of the business owners she has spoken with would prefer a mask mandate to a closure order.
Gordon acknowledged masks have become a political issue, and having support from businesses for mask usage would be helpful across the state. He also noted businesses could use backup in asking customers to wear masks, as residents have not been as polite as in the past.
In Sheridan earlier this year, for example, when one man was asked to mask up at Walmart, he punched the Walmart employee then fled.
Gordon said he and the state health officer are exploring all options moving forward.
Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Anna Olson told Gordon masks have been effective in that community. She also encouraged Gordon to add more funds to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act supported Endurance Fund, which launched last week and received applications totaling more than available funding.
Kim DeVore of Jonah Bank also advocated for masks, noting many individuals in the state ignore signs on business doors requiring masks.
“We can’t seem to communicate our message that if you don’t want the state to shut anything down, you need to protect each other,” DeVore said.
Others, though, spoke against a mask mandate. A young couple who recently opened a bakery in Thermopolis said they do not require customers to wear masks.
“Success and failure of a business shouldn’t depend on the government saying whether we can be open or not or whether we have to wear masks or not,” said Bradyn Harvey, one of the bakery owners.
Harvey also said those who are concerned about the virus or who are high risk, should stay home. He did acknowledge, though, that he and his business partners are struggling to maintain enough staffing to keep the business running.
Gordon said that is one of the challenges of increasing cases of the virus, more businesses are facing staffing challenges due to positive tests and precautionary quarantines. Therefore, some are being forced to close anyway.
Several others also questioned the efficacy of a mask mandate, saying masks only work when used correctly and emphasizing personal responsibility should still take priority.
As CARES Act funding runs low, tourism numbers dwindle and cases continue to rise, though, Gordon said the outlook does not look good.
“We can’t tell people,” Gordon said of statewide mandates. “It’s not a welfare state. But if people are not willing to do the right thing we’re kind of all sunk together.”
Gordon wrapped up the meeting saying the state will likely have to take some sort of action moving forward.
During the Tuesday meeting, his office sent a notice that the governor will conduct a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. He will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. The press conference will be streamed on Wyoming PBS as well as the Wyoming PBS Facebook page and YouTube channel.