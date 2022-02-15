SHERIDAN — Beginning a 20-day budget session of the Wyoming Legislature, Gov. Mark Gordon touted his “conservative” budget proposal during his opening address Monday.
“It's encouraging we've seen an uptick in our revenues, but even these have come in the teeth of the highest inflation rate we've seen in 40 years,” Gordon said. “That's why the budget I have submitted to you reflects a dual commitment to keep our state government operating effectively and efficiently and to ensure Wyoming continues to live within our means.”
In total, Gordon’s 2023-2024 biennial budget shows $2.23 billion in general fund spending. This puts it roughly in line with the current 2021-2022 budget, which began with about $2.8 billion in general fund appropriations but was slashed by more than $430 million and 324 state positions under a supplemental budget bill Gordon signed into law in spring 2021.
In his budget statement released in November 2021, Gordon stated his interest in passing a flat budget. This is a relatively conservative approach as oil and coal — two of the state’s biggest commodities — have rebounded in recent months, bringing additional revenues into the state. Gordon said that rebound can’t be taken for granted.
“We haven't seen the end to the assault on our state’s core industries perpetrated by this (President Joseph Biden) administration,” Gordon said. “Therefore, my focus must remain on the long-term fiscal viability of Wyoming and our ability to fight back.”
Gordon used some of his speech to speak against President Biden’s energy policy, which he said was detrimental to the long-term economic health of the state.
“The actions of the Biden administration regarding public lands and energy are deeply flawed and clearly miss the mark,” Gordon said. “Instead, they hit Wyoming squarely in the breadbasket. Stopping the exploration and production of federal oil, gas and coal means that our state bears a disproportionate burden of reduced royalties, reduced severance taxes and reduced economic benefit and for what?... While the Biden administration was limiting oil production in Wyoming, it increased Russian oil imports and called for more production from OPEC. So I ask you, does anyone in this room think there's an iota of common sense in that policy? Mr. Biden, tear up your energy policy. Let Wyoming power our country.”
Gordon also encouraged legislators to consider his proposal for wage adjustments for state employees. In his budget message, Gordon said 7,700 of Wyoming’s 8,000 state employees are being paid below 2017 market rates and he asked for about $52.5 million to bring wages closer to market.
“My top priority is a market adjustment for state employees,” Gordon said. “I regard this as critical to the functioning of our state...Wyoming has struggled to staff the very agencies the people of Wyoming need. Ninety percent of Wyoming state employees are earning less than their peers did five years ago, and 30% of our workforce need a second job just to make ends meet. We can't ignore these sobering facts. We must do better. Our towns and counties can. They're hiring away our staff. Neighboring states can. They're hiring away our staff… I regard this market adjustment as absolutely essential and something that we cannot put off any longer.”
In her State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature Monday, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox agreed.
“I must tell you, we are struggling to retain our good people,” Fox said. “There are a number of reasons for that, but chief among them is that they are underpaid…(The legal system) breaks down when we can’t keep our good people. And we can’t keep them because they could make more money at McDonald’s or even in the same building working for the county…We must pay our people a fair wage if the courts are to continue our constitutional function of providing a just, speedy and inexpensive resolution of our citizens’ disputes.”
While the budget is first and foremost on the minds of legislators this session, it is not the only topic to be discussed this session. Developing a plan for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and completing redistricting work will also be on the docket, Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said in a Feb. 14 press release.
“This year is a budget session, so we only have 20 days to work through some big tasks, and we are going to have to stay focused,” Dockstader said.
Legislators will spend the first week of the session discussing redistricting and other high priority bills in their house of origin, Dockstader said. The budget bill consideration is planned for next week.
Bills other than budget bills require a two-thirds majority vote to be introduced in a budget session, Dockstader said.
All House and Senate meetings are open to the public. Proceedings will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s YouTube page.