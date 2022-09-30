SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon celebrated the innovation of the state’s economic development organizations and the launch of CONNEX Wyoming, a free database aimed at connecting manufacturers and suppliers, while in Sheridan Thursday.

Gordon spoke at the Wyoming Working Together conference, which brought together the Wyoming Economic Development Association, Wyoming State Chambers of Commerce and the Wyoming Business Council’s Main Street programs.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

