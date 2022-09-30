SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon celebrated the innovation of the state’s economic development organizations and the launch of CONNEX Wyoming, a free database aimed at connecting manufacturers and suppliers, while in Sheridan Thursday.
Gordon spoke at the Wyoming Working Together conference, which brought together the Wyoming Economic Development Association, Wyoming State Chambers of Commerce and the Wyoming Business Council’s Main Street programs.
During his address, Gordon noted Wyoming needs to continue positioning itself as a leader — particularly in energy innovation. With national emphasis on alternative energies, Wyoming has a portfolio of not only oil, gas and coal, but also in nuclear, geothermal, wind and solar.
“Where we want to position in Wyoming is being way out in front, to lead that energy transformation and we can do it by being an all-of-the-above energy state,” Gordon said.
He added the state is a crucible of opportunity and innovation due to its nimble nature, especially in comparison to the slow pace of federal government projects.
Beyond energy, the governor spoke to recent growth and investments in tourism, meat processing, agriculture and technology – pointing out Wyoming has moved quickly to open new market sectors.
Later Thursday, Gordon marked the launch of another program aimed at opening doors for Wyoming-based companies. At L&H Industrial, the governor, leadership from the University of Wyoming and Wyoming Business Council joined L&H staff and other stakeholders for the launch of CONNEX Wyoming, which will allow manufacturers to connect with one another, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains. The goal of the platform is to increase growth among Wyoming manufacturers while helping smaller Wyoming suppliers better connect with large U.S. manufacturers that need their services.
“For manufacturers, the pandemic demonstrated just how vulnerable supply chains are,” said Ron Gullberg, of the Wyoming Business Council, in a press release earlier this month. “Many manufacturers are now searching for ways to domestically or locally develop supply chains to protect their operations from additional supply chain disruptions. We hope that Wyoming manufacturers will be a part of the CONNEX Wyoming program, which can help solve some of these problems.”
The CONNEX Wyoming platform will help manufacturers identify potential suppliers within the state based on their capabilities, not just current production. Results can then be filtered using hundreds of unique criteria such as equipment, processes, materials and certifications to meet a manufacturer’s specific needs.
In addition, the platform will offer manufacturers the ability to post requests for information and requests for quotations in the platform’s B2B Exchange Center, where qualified suppliers may directly respond to the posts with their capabilities and availability. These platform features will help Wyoming manufacturers quickly find the materials and inputs they need to meet their productivity and profitability objectives while improving supply chain robustness for downstream manufacturers as well.
Wyoming is the ninth state to roll out the CONNEX Marketplace platform, joining Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, the West Texas region and Utah.
Registration for the platform kicked off Thursday, and L&H CEO Mike Wandler said the program helped his company earn work in the aerospace and defense technology industry with Northrop Grumman.
“There’s a lot of resources and facilities within the government, but it’s difficult to find them,” Wandler said. “So using something like this to connect buyers with suppliers, that’s right for Wyoming. It’s very expensive to run out and make those cold calls and have the door slammed in your face.
“I’m a real fan of things like this, and having the government and having a private-public partnership along with the academic partnerships, that works,” Wandler continued.
Gordon said the CONNEX program will help Wyoming and its businesses expand their footprint regionally, nationally and globally.
Wandler said the hardest part of the CONNEX program was setting up his company’s profile, primarily because companies like L&H fill out so many qualification forms online that end up getting them nowhere.
“This one works,” Wandler laughed. “So engage with it and figure out what customers you want and figure out what capacities you want to fill up.”
The CONNEX Marketplace technology was developed several years ago by i5 Services to connect the U.S. manufacturing supply chain. The program officially launched Thursday, and those interested in participating can find additional information or begin setting up their account at manufacturing-works.com/connex-wyoming.