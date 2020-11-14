SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon expressed anger and disappointment in Wyoming residents not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, calling them “knuckleheads” and saying it’s time for the state to “get serious.”
Gordon opened his press conference Friday morning noting statewide virus statistics. Deaths are increasing, hospitalizations have risen and the state now ranks fifth — or third, depending on the list — in terms of the number of new cases in the last seven days.
The governor expressed concern for whether businesses in the state could make it through the winter as Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds run out at the end of the year.
"I've asked a number of businesses, ‘Do you feel like you’re going to make it through this next year?’ And I've got to tell you people, there isn’t a heck of a lot of hope out there," Gordon said.
As cases rise across the state, businesses have struggled to remain open as staff members get sick or quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
"We've had more businesses close down around the state because of sick workers than by any of our health orders," Gordon added.
Gordon noted the state’s success may have led to residents relaxing precautions. The state made it through the summer with a relatively low number of cases compared to the rest of the country, but since September has seen a dramatic increase. On Friday, 801 new cases were reported. As of Nov. 12, 192 were hospitalized.
“Our state is under the most strain it has seen since it began and it's not letting up," Gordon said Friday. "It's going straight up."
While the governor told participants in a business-focused Zoom meeting earlier this week more restrictions were coming, he did not announce any new health orders Friday. Instead, he asked the current health orders be extended by one week to allow for careful consideration of what must be done to reduce the spread of the virus.
Gordon and Wyoming health officials have relied on personal responsibility throughout the summer months, encouraging social distancing and mask usage among other basic steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“My problem is if I can’t rely on you, we’re going to have to do something else,” Gordon said.
In the next week, the governor and health officials will examine data to help determine next steps. While he did not commit to any specific actions, he said all options are on the table.
New orders have appeared across the country as the spread of the virus accelerates. In New Mexico Friday, the governor issued a two-week “stay at home” order to begin Monday. In Oregon, the governor issued orders for a partial lockdown beginning two weeks starting Wednesday, closing down gyms, in-person restaurant dining and gatherings of more than six people.
Governors in California, Oregon and Washington issued a joint message Friday, too, indicating anyone traveling to those states — including those returning home from other states — should quarantine for 14 days.
Gordon said new health orders will be announced next week, and they will be more restrictive, though no specifics were announced. Several counties within the state have already put orders in place requiring masks to be worn in public spaces. Health officials in all but two counties have also sent the governor a letter seeking a mask mandate be put in place across the state.