SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Buffalo attorney Benjamin Kirven to be the new 4th Judicial District Court judge serving Johnson and Sheridan counties Saturday.
Kirven has been a private practice attorney at Kirven and Kirven, Attorneys at Law since 2006 and is currently a partner at the firm. A Buffalo native, Kirven earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana and master’s and juris doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming. He has also served as the city of Buffalo’s attorney and as a judicial law clerk for Judge Nena James of Wyoming’s 3rd Judicial District.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by Gov. Gordon, and I look forward to serving the 4th Judicial District,” Kirven said of the appointment. “I would like to extend my appreciation to my colleagues, friends and family for their support and encouragement throughout this process.
Gordon selected Kirven from one of three candidates selected by Wyoming’s Judicial Nominating Commission.
“These were three well-qualified candidates,” Gordon said. “Ben’s roots in the community and his longstanding commitment to serving the community will serve him well on the bench.”
Kirven will take the bench July 5, following the vacancy left by the resignation of 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman effective July 1.