Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Charlotte Martinez to replace Darlena Potter as Wyoming's public records ombudsman.

The ombudsman position was created with the passage of Senate File 57 in 2019. The public records ombudsman serves as a resource for the public to resolve issues regarding public records requests submitted to state and local government agencies.

