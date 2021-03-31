03-03-21 state of the state address 2.jpg
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the 66th Wyoming Legislature Tuesday, March 2, 2021, inside the state Capitol.

 Courtesy photo | Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

SHERIDAN — In his second round of bill-signing, Gov. Mark Gordon approved 11 bills Tuesday. 

Those bills include:

• House Bill 4: Mental health professions practice act-amendments

• HB 20: Driver's license requirements-visual acuity

• HB 29: Burials for indigent persons

• HB 22: Interference with public contracting

• HB 46: Crime of bestiality

• HB 69: Division of banking-fees

• HB 86: Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized

• HB 87: Provider recruitment grant program

• HB 111: Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants

• HB 118: Food freedom act amendments

• HB 120: Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school

For a list of all bills signed into law by Gordon, see the governor's website at governor.wyo.gov/media/news-releases/2021-news-releases/2021-bills-signed-into-law.

