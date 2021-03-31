SHERIDAN — In his second round of bill-signing, Gov. Mark Gordon approved 11 bills Tuesday.
Those bills include:
• House Bill 4: Mental health professions practice act-amendments
• HB 20: Driver's license requirements-visual acuity
• HB 29: Burials for indigent persons
• HB 22: Interference with public contracting
• HB 46: Crime of bestiality
• HB 69: Division of banking-fees
• HB 86: Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized
• HB 87: Provider recruitment grant program
• HB 111: Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants
• HB 118: Food freedom act amendments
• HB 120: Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school
For a list of all bills signed into law by Gordon, see the governor's website at governor.wyo.gov/media/news-releases/2021-news-releases/2021-bills-signed-into-law.