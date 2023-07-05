Governor Roundtable 2.jpg
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon during a roundtable event with community leaders at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Feb. 16, 2023.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Last week, at the close of the Western Governors’ Association 2023 Annual Meeting, Gov. Mark Gordon was elected by his fellow governors as chairman. As the new chair, Gordon identified carbon capture utilization and sequestration as his Chair’s Initiative.

“Our world needs energy and a clean environment — neither is well served if we are not honest about consequences and challenges," Gordon said. "Ignoring CCUS as a viable option to decarbonize the grid creates an energy gap. Shuttering coal-fired power plants before alternative resources are fully developed will exacerbate power shortages, brownouts and blackouts, higher fuel costs and higher-priced electricity.” 

