Money stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for a cautious approach to state spending in response to the July 2023 revenue update (Pacing Report) issued by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). The governor said he will continue to apply conservative principles to budgeting as he prepares his next two-year budget proposal. 

The July CREG pacing report released today shows total revenue collections for the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account exceed the January 2023 CREG forecast by $176.1 million. While high natural gas prices from 2022 resulted in strong revenues, prices and volumes have been falling steadily since reaching record highs one year ago. 

Recommended for you