SHERIDAN — Several boards and councils across the county adopted the Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan this week.
The EOP is mandated by Wyoming Statute 19-13-108 and provides a general guideline should the county or adopting body face a crisis. The previous EOP was adopted in 2014.
“This is just an overall roadmap of how we would handle emergency situations,” Jesse Ludikhuize, the emergency management coordinator, said during the Sheridan City Council meeting Monday.
Ludikhuize said the plan lays out roles for an emergency.
“The emergency operations plan… is just defining the roles and responsibilities that are within statute,” he said.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae emphasized the EOP serves as a framework.
“This is a base plan,” he said. “When you get into it, when you reach a crisis, this gives you some starting point.”
Sheridan City Council adopted the plan, but not without debate. Councilors Andrew Patceg and Kristen Jennings were concerned about the constitutionality of the plan. Patceg compared the plan to lockdown orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the last few years, we’ve seen various degrees of declared emergency and watched American citizens’ constitutional rights be infringed upon,” he said. “(There are) numerous roles and responsibilities within the document that appear to leave the door wide open for potential future constitutional rights infringement.”
Patceg also took issue with a lack of language explicitly protecting the rights of Sheridan County residents.
“I didn’t find any language specifically protecting the rights of an individual whenever those rights are endangered by protocol,” he said.
Patceg said the plan may open the door to constitutional rights being infringed upon.
“If we allow our constitutional rights to be taken because of an emergency… then emergencies will be used to take our constitutional rights,” Patceg said, being met with applause from community members in attendance.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said there is no violation of constitutional rights in the EOP. A violation would occur when an individual is required to, or prohibited from, acting in a certain way.
The Board of County Commissioners, Ranchester Town Council and Sheridan County School District 3 adopted the plan unanimously.