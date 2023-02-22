SHERIDAN — Winter weather has prompted the closure of roads, government offices and schools for Wednesday as snow continued to fall and temperatures dropped.
The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, predicted an additional 4-6 inches of snow in the Sheridan area through Thursday morning and said high temperatures were only expected to reach single digits Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows could dip to 16 below zero over the next two days.
Many offices announced closures Tuesday afternoon as rain turned to snow. The Sheridan County Courthouse as well as Sheridan City Hall are closed Wednesday, as are the local libraries, Sheridan College and Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3. Sheridan County School District 2 announced a two-hour delayed start for Wednesday.
Some businesses and nonprofits, such as The Hub on Smith, also opted for a snow day Wednesday, citing the dangerous conditions for staff and customers.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed roads across the state. Interstate 90 was closed Wednesday morning between Sheridan and Gillette and Interstate 25 remained closed from Buffalo south to Cheyenne. U.S. 14 over the Bighorn Mountains was also closed. NWS encouraged travelers to stay home if possible.
Gov. Mark Gordon said he would submit a request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation in the coming days. Agricultural producers were urged to contact their local Farm Service Agency as soon as possible so required specific information can be submitted in the correct format.
“We are well aware of the cumulative impacts this winter has brought to our ag producers,” Gordon said in a press release Monday. “The State of Wyoming is already at work with partners, including the United States Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency, to determine losses, the period of impact and the geographic scale of impact due to these extraordinary conditions.”
Sheridan County will begin to see a reprieve from the storm later this week, according to forecasts, with temperatures reaching back into double-digits Friday and above freezing Saturday. Next week’s high temperatures should hover at or above freezing, according to the National Weather Service out of Billings.