prayer stock.jpg
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise. 

A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023, at Little America Hotel and Resort. 

Tags

Recommended for you