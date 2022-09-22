SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon, who has served on the boards of both organizations, celebrated the merger of Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies during a luncheon Wednesday.
Gordon shared that he became familiar with NWMHC following the death of his first wife. He sought help regarding how to best be there for his daughters, and said he appreciated the staff’s ability to understand and appreciate his situation.
The governor also told a story of a mother who, unsolicited, impressed upon Gordon how beneficial the VOA had been in her life.
The merger of the two organizations, Gordon said, brings together decades of knowledge, partnerships and community service.
After months of effort, NWMHC and VOA are fully merged and running as one nonprofit organization.
“Throughout the due diligence process it became clear that these two organizations had mission synergy. A merger was the most effective way to increase the mission impact of both organizations and to better serve our communities,” said Jeff Holsinger, CEO of both NWMHC and VOA, in a press release.
Consolidation took place Sept. 1, at which time existing NWMHC staff officially became employees of VOA. The rebranding process has begun and will be completed by the end of the year.
VOA now has an annual budget of more than $50 million and employs more than 425 staff in the region. The organization served more than 15,500 individuals last year throughout Wyoming, Montana and Western South Dakota.
“Throughout our initial discussions we discovered that our mission and services are complementary,” said Paul Demple, former CEO of NWMHC. “A merger offers greater efficiency of resources through a larger economy of scale and stronger administrative oversight in the complex world of behavioral health. We are excited to know that Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center’s 60-year history will be continued with excellence by Volunteers of America.”
Last year, VOA merged with Peak Wellness Center, which described itself as a five-decade comprehensive, all-ages mental health and substance abuse treatment service throughout Wyoming, including Albany, Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties.
Holsinger, Gordon and other representatives from the two organizations acknowledged the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic and recent economic downturn, which have forced changes in the delivery of mental health and substance abuse services in Wyoming.
Gordon said while the Wyoming Legislature is doing good work to attempt to address mental health challenges and services in the state, more work remains to be done.
The luncheon Wednesday, which took place at the Whitney Academic Center at Sheridan College, brought together community partners, supporters and stakeholders in the two organizations and services focused on mental health, including law enforcement, attorneys and other nonprofits.