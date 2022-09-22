SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon, who has served on the boards of both organizations, celebrated the merger of Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies during a luncheon Wednesday.

Gordon shared that he became familiar with NWMHC following the death of his first wife. He sought help regarding how to best be there for his daughters, and said he appreciated the staff’s ability to understand and appreciate his situation.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

