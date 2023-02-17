SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon attended a roundtable discussion with community leaders at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

The roundtable served as a way for local government and school officials, as well as business leaders, to hear from and share concerns with Gordon. Those in attendance raised concerns over housing and workforce shortages as well as the need for additional mental health resources.

