SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon attended a roundtable discussion with community leaders at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Thursday.
The roundtable served as a way for local government and school officials, as well as business leaders, to hear from and share concerns with Gordon. Those in attendance raised concerns over housing and workforce shortages as well as the need for additional mental health resources.
To address housing shortages, Gordon said using some state land parcels is an option, but emphasized it would need to be in a way “that doesn’t further burden the state.” He also said he’s requested the Wyoming Community Development Authority look beyond low-income housing.
“I’ve really asked WCDA to kind of grow their portfolio to really address this issue,” Gordon said.
Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the district has seven housing units available for teachers that might otherwise be deterred from accepting jobs due to the lack of available and affordable housing in the area, but solutions like that are not available to every industry sector.
Gordon said workforce development and helping ease the shortage of skilled employees begins in classrooms. The Wyoming Innovation Partnership has helped to bring the classroom portion into focus, he said. WIP was established in 2021 at the request of the governor to help develop the economy and workforce in the state.
“Part of the WIP initiative was to say: ‘Let’s meet the workforce where it is, where it’s coming from,’” he said. “Part of it was saying how do we get internships and apprenticeships and engage people earlier in their education.”
Gordon received a standing ovation at the end of the discussion, which was followed by a brief tour of Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Included in the tour was a look at the future Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit.
As previously reported by the Sheridan Press, the new unit will help address mental and behavioral health needs in the community. Mental health has been a priority of Gordon’s administration, and he has consistently pushed for additional funding and support for projects surrounding mental health.
“One of the big disappointments for me this year was the unwillingness of the Legislature to fund 988 more sustainably,” Gordon said.
In 2020, 988 replaced the National Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number. The same year, the most recent for available data, Wyoming had the most deaths by suicide for every 100,000 people with 30.5 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Director Pam Crowell thanked Gordon for his support of the VA’s Reach campaign. She also said veterans in the VA system are much less likely to die by suicide.
“As you think about suicide prevention in the state, please remember the VA… we know a lot about how to do this,” she said.