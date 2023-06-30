2.28.2022 - Sage grouse 001.jpg
A greater sage grouse fans its tail feathers. A bill to continue the breeding of sage grouse in captivity passed the Wyoming State Senate Friday and was received by the House for introduction.

 Courtesy photo | JoAnne Puckett

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon has extended the public comment period to seek additional comment on the sage grouse core area map revisions proposed by the sage grouse Implementation Team until 5 p.m. July 28.

As was anticipated, this round of reviewing sage grouse core area maps has sparked significant public interest. In response to that interest, Gov. Gordon and SGIT will hold additional meetings with landowners and other stakeholders to outline, explain, take comments and discuss the proposed changes to the map. The proposed changes put forward by the SGIT were a result of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to revise the 2019 Greater sage-grouse plans.

