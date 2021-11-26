Showers in the Vicinity

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 48F. Winds light and variable.