SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty will retire June 30, but he might already have found his next job in education.
Dougherty was recently named to be part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group, according to an announcement released by the governor’s office May 19.
“I thought it was an honor,” Dougherty said. “I was thrilled to be named a member of this board.”
The 10-member advisory group is tasked to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership.
“Wyoming’s future is intertwined with education,” Gordon stated in a prepared statement. “If we don’t provide a world-class education system, we will be challenged to stay competitive in a changing world and retain the families that make up both the fabric of our communities and the heart of our workforce.
"Answering that challenge is more than just a funding question,” the governor added. “My goal is to identify strategies encouraging innovation and student-centric, life-long learning.”
Dougherty said he will be one of two educators on the RIDE Advisory Group, with the other being former principal and consultant Jill Bramlet.
Other members include state Rep. Evan Simpson, state Senator R.J. Kost, John Masters, David Northrup, Fred von Ahrens, Brian Worthen, Nicole Novotny and Thea True Wells.
“They’re mostly from business and industry,” Doughtery said. “They’re all very well regarded in the state. The governor has done a very good job of putting this group together. … He’s definitely covered the whole state.”
According to the governor’s announcement, the group's members will be tasked with gathering, reviewing and discussing suggestions and feedback from all sources with an interest in Wyoming’s education system, paying special attention to “consumers” – parents, students, business and citizenry.
“I have asked these individuals to take a comprehensive look at our education system to see how we can improve it,” Gordon said. “This is critical work, and I appreciate each of them committing their time to give it their attention, expertise and full consideration.”
The initial meeting of the RIDE Advisory Group is scheduled for early June. Public engagement opportunities will take place statewide, with an announcement of those meetings forthcoming.
Dougherty said he is still waiting to learn when and how often the advisory group will meet, something he believes will be outlined at the June meeting.
“It is in its infancy,” he said. “This is absolutely a statewide initiative.”
While set to retire after more than two decades as SDSC2’s stop administrator, Dougherty said he was excited to have the chance to join the advisory group.
“I hate to even use that word ‘retiring,’” he said, adding that his wife, Judy, of 30 years supported his naming to the group. “She thought it was an honor for me and is very excited.”