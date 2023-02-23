80-G-19941.tiff
Buy Now

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide Thursday in honor and memory of World War II veteran Herman Schmidt from Sheridan.

Schmidt, a U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class, was 28 years old when he served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma and was killed in action during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Moored in Battleship Row beside the U.S.S. Maryland, the Oklahoma was among the first vessels hit.

Herman Schmidt

Herman Schmidt will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery Feb. 23.

Recommended for you