SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide Thursday in honor and memory of World War II veteran Herman Schmidt from Sheridan.
Schmidt, a U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class, was 28 years old when he served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma and was killed in action during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Moored in Battleship Row beside the U.S.S. Maryland, the Oklahoma was among the first vessels hit.
Schmidt’s remains were recently identified through DNA testing and dental records.
Schmidt — who was born in Alexander, Kansas, but raised in Sheridan — was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
According to the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office, in April 2015, the Department of Defense, as part of a policy change that established threshold criteria for disinterment of unknowns, announced that the unidentified remains of the crewmembers of Oklahoma would be exhumed for DNA analysis, with the goal of returning identified remains to their families.
Prior to the 2015 disinterment, which marked the beginning of Project Oklahoma, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since then, 355 have been individually identified. On Dec. 7, 2021, in a ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the 33 sailors who could not be identified by DNA were laid to rest with full military honors.
Schmidt will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery Feb. 23.