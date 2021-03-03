CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon will host the 2021 Governor's Prayer Breakfast Thursday at 7:30 a.m. on the WyomingPBS YouTube channel.
“As we still face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, we are ever-mindful of the health and safety of our communities. However, the power found in joining together—even virtually—to celebrate long-standing traditions remains a worthy goal. Join us from the comfort of your home with a cup of coffee or tea and your favorite breakfast; we’ll be together again soon,” Gordon said.
The breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition held annually in Washington, D.C., since 1953. The breakfast is nondenominational and nonpartisan, hosted by Gordon and the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation.
See wyoprayerbreakfast.org for more information.