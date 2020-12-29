SHERIDAN — As budgets tighten for local nonprofits, the General Purpose Excise Tax dollars distributed by the city of Sheridan have gone from being an extra funding source to a critical lifeline.
“With a recent cut of $90,000 in our state funds, we need your help more than ever,” the Child Development Center wrote in its GPET application.
“Without the city funding, it is unlikely the Sheridan Public Arts program would survive,” the Sheridan Public Arts Committee wrote in its application.
In Fiscal year 2022 — which begins July 1, 2021 — GPET requests top $1.23 million, according to city treasurer Karen Burtis. In FY2021, the city distributed a total of $910,750 to 22 organizations. $400,000 of that amount was contractually obligated dollars given to the Sheridan County Air Service.
Of the 24 organizations that applied for GPET funds in FY2022, 20 requested more than they received in FY2021. Three new organizations applied. Only Sheridan County Air Service applied for the same amount of funding — $400,000 — that it received in FY2021.
Everyyear, local organizations, businesses and municipalities request excise tax funds collected by the city to fund capital expenditures, operations and sometimes wages. The excise tax — which used to be known as the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax — is an optional penny in sales tax approved by voters.
In the past, excise tax funds have helped local organizations such as the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Volunteers of America and the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
The highest requests this year include $400,000 for the air service, $130,000 for the Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Center and $100,000 for the NWCCD.
The requests that saw the largest year-to-year increases were the Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Center, which requested $47,500 more than in FY2021 for employee benefits and salaries; the Dog and Cat Shelter, which requested $36,650 more than in FY2021 for veterinary medicine and supplies, a veterinarian’s salary and office expenses; and the college district which requested $25,000 more than in FY2021 for faculty salaries in the Career and Technical Education Division.
Three organizations applied for funds for the first time this year. These include the Phorge Maker Space, which applied for $10,000; the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, which applied for $45,000; and Uprising, which applied for $5,000.
The first job of the council, according to city administrator Stuart McRae, is deciding just how much should be allocated this year. Over the past 12 fiscal years, the percentage allocated to nonprofits — outside of pre-existing contractual obligations — has ranged from 14% to 20% of the total sales tax collections, with the rest being allocated for various city projects and capital needs.
Outgoing mayor Roger Miller recommended deciding on a set percentage that would be allocated to nonprofits each year.
“My recommendation…is to set it up front,” Miller said. “Whether it’s 15% or 16%, set that number…Setting that number firmly and very specifically would be very advantageous to everybody. It’s a number that could be budgeted on… What it does is it helps the rest of the city budget to be much more consistent as well. It helps our streets, our water and sewer, everything that gets some of this one-cent funding. It really adheres all of that together.”
Councilor Clint Beaver argued that setting a percentage robbed the city of its ability to be flexible in meeting the needs of organizations.
“I wanted to go on the record rejecting the idea that there should be any flat percentage or even a range of percentages allocated to outside groups from the GPET funding,” Beaver said. “Administratively, I understand the great advantages…but it’s lazy budgeting. We need to make good government decisions about every dollar that goes everywhere. As soon as you start putting in categorizations and ranges and so forth, you end up with omnibus bills that nobody even knows why they’re written the way they are.”
Councilor Jacob Martin agreed.
“I’m having a difficult time setting a percentage because I want to help the community,” Martin said. “Maybe at this time they need more help than they did before…I don’t want to pick that (percentage) right now and have myself be stuck.”
McRae encouraged councilors to go through the applications without setting a percentage. Those details can be solidified later, he said.
“I tend to agree with Jacob that we shouldn’t be constrained by that at this point,” McRae said. “Because if you think that’s the right thing, that should be your starting point…Compromise is going to have to come, but in the first step you shouldn’t have to worry about that.”
Over the next few weeks, councilors will review the applications and make their recommendations for how much each organization will be funded, McRae said. From there, the councilors will discuss their recommendations and decide on a final number for each organization. The organizations will then have the opportunity to come before the council and explain why they need more funding than provided. The council can then reconsider amounts before taking a final vote.
The FY2022 GPET applications can be accessed athttps://destinyhosted.com/sheridocs/2020/CC/20201228_198/1577_1._FY22_GPET_APPLICATIONS_COMBINED.pdf