SHERIDAN — From July 12-19, youth Henbly Pernier from Brooklyn, New York; Danny Belyoe from Vashon Island, Washington; and Amaya Morgan from Kansas City, Missouri; visited Sheridan during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week through the American Exchange Project. 

“The American Exchange Project was brought to Sheridan last year and it is a way to introduce diverse cultures and ethnicities into places where these kids would never be able to adventure,” Sheridan program director Gretchen McCafferty said. “The idea is these kids would never come to Sheridan, Wyoming, had it not been for this program.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you