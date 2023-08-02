SHERIDAN — From July 12-19, youth Henbly Pernier from Brooklyn, New York; Danny Belyoe from Vashon Island, Washington; and Amaya Morgan from Kansas City, Missouri; visited Sheridan during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week through the American Exchange Project.
“The American Exchange Project was brought to Sheridan last year and it is a way to introduce diverse cultures and ethnicities into places where these kids would never be able to adventure,” Sheridan program director Gretchen McCafferty said. “The idea is these kids would never come to Sheridan, Wyoming, had it not been for this program.”
Former Sheridan High School history teacher Caitlin Daugaard attended a variety of AEP meetings during the pandemic, then brought the program to Sheridan in 2021. Two groups of students have traveled to Sheridan since inception.
After Daugaard moved to teach at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, Daugaard asked McCafferty to take over; McCafferty accepted the offer.
Participating students are able to choose from an extensive list of locations to visit, selecting their top five. After students select locations, AEP founder David McCullough III and his staff look over the list.
“We sit down with every student and their profile,” McCullough said. “We see who they are and where they are from, looking at the information about their hometown so we can coordinate all that information and place them in a town where it is exciting and fun. We make sure it is a town that is very different from the town they grew up in.”
McCafferty said she met with this year’s students as a group online for a year before the weeklong trip in Sheridan to calm the nerves of the travelers and their families.
McCafferty said she also identified families willing to host the visiting students. Confirmed families completed background checks before the students arrived to ensure traveler safety throughout the visit. Stephanie Smith and Geri Granum were two individuals who served as host families this summer.
Once the students arrived at the Sheridan County Airport, Rodeo Week was in full swing. AEP staff work to plan trips around a city’s main events, so the students traveling to Sheridan came in during the busiest event of the year, McCafferty said.
The group of students attended the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Thursday, then went to the carnival Friday. Additionally, the group traveled to Sibley Lake in the Bighorn Mountains and walked downtown.
“It has been fun,” Pernier said. “I didn’t even know Sheridan was a place. It is like a movie scene. I felt like I was in a movie.”
Morgan said she enjoyed the calm nature of Sheridan.
“You just feel slowed down compared to the city,” Morgan said. “You always got to go somewhere and do something, you get up and your day starts. Here, you can take your time and you do not have to worry.”
Throughout the week, Sheridan High School upcoming juniors planning to participate in AEP next year traveled with this year’s AEP group, facilitating activities and helping them get comfortable.
“This is a life-changing experience,” AEP founder McCullough said. “The students can realize how big the U.S. is and what it means to be an American citizen. They can connect with people who have been disconnected their entire life and they can develop and grow as people.”
