SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will be hosting a graduation ceremony Saturday at 1 p.m. in Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts on the main Sheridan College campus. More than 50 students will be honored, each earning their high school equivalency certificate over the past 18 months.
The primary goal of the Sheridan College Career Readiness Program (formerly known as Adult Basic Education, or ABE), is to help students achieve their high school equivalency certification. In addition, students explore new career paths, gain skills in reading and English as a second language and practice work readiness skills such as creation of resumes and job search best practices.
The event is free and open to the public.