SHERIDAN — Graduation rates across Wyoming improved for the seventh consecutive year, but Sheridan County schools saw the opposite take place in last year's data collection.
High school graduation rates increased to 82.3% in 2019-20, marking the seventh consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6% of students graduated.
Sheridan County School District 1 boasted a 92.3% graduation rate, down from 96.7% in the 2018-19 school year.
Sheridan County School District 2 recorded an 80.6% graduation rate, down from 85.5% in 2018-19.
Sheridan County School District 3 recorded in the middle of the three districts at 90% even in 2019-20, down from 87.5%.
Although Sheridan County schools saw a decrease, districts 1 and 3 found themselves as two of 18 school districts statewide posting graduation rates of 90% or above, up from 15 districts last year.