SHERIDAN — Graduation can mean many things. For some, graduation symbolizes the culmination of work over a dozen years. It means change — a change in schedules, friendships, study habits and activities.
For others, graduation represents a next step — a step toward college, the workforce or military service.
As Sheridan High School students prepare for what life brings next, two graduates and their families reflected on time navigating the halls and classrooms of Sheridan County’s biggest high school.
Another celebration, step forward
Chloe Laumann graduated in 2020, walking with her class in the annual celebration in cap and gown. She’ll also graduate in 2022.
Laumann has disabilities, and the school district allows students with such challenges to continue attending school through the age of 21 if they choose.
According to Chloe’s mother Danielle Laumann, the students can take as little or as many classes as they want and continue receiving the services they need.
Right now, Laumann attends school in the mornings and works in the afternoons, but this is the last year she’s attending school.
“She will miss going and socializing with everyone,” Danielle Laumann said. “I think that's a huge part for a lot of these kids, getting the interaction on a daily basis with the teachers and the other students. Having her being able to attend these last two years beyond what she has needed has been great for her. It keeps her involved academically, socially and gives her the sense that she has something to do every day.”
The experience wasn’t without challenges, though.
Laumann said constantly advocating for a child with disabilities is tough. She constantly found herself pushing for services they need and deserve, a process that requires a lot of paperwork, time and effort for both parents and teachers.
“We have been very lucky to have wonderful teachers and teacher advocates for her all throughout her education,” Laumann said. “As a parent it can be very overwhelming to try and deal with all of that and so I think for some they just don't follow through or give up and that in the end only hurts the child.”
Now that her school days are nearly over, though, Chloe Laumann will remain active. She’ll continue participating in Special Olympics, an activity she’s been involved in since she was 9 years old. Danielle Laumann said Special Olympics provides a place for her daughter to feel independent and accomplished. It also provides space where she never feels judged and boosts her confidence.
Beyond that, Chloe Laumann will continue volunteering at The Hub on Smith and working part time at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping.
Truancy issues, diagnoses, graduation
Kydd Hancock knew he had to make a change. In his first two years of high school, he said he “didn’t really exist.”
“I didn’t show up,” he said. “I wasn’t doing well. My grades were horrible. I just didn’t care.”
Around the beginning of his high school career, Hancock was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder — a mental health disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic, marked by a combination of symptoms ranging from hallucinations or delusions to mood disorders such as depression or mania.
Hancock said his health condition made it difficult to be productive, set goals or be a part of what was happening around him.
After his freshman and sophomore years, though, Hancock said he realized what he was doing wasn’t working. He talked to his mother and they decided they needed help.
“We built a team in the school and having all of those people helping and working with me, showing me how to get through school, it really pushed me to want to do my best and graduate,” Hancock said.
Since his junior year, Hancock set the goal to graduate with his peer cohort. School counselors and teachers helped him build a plan and stick to it.
Andy Wallencamp, one of the SHS teachers who helped guide Hancock, said the now 18-year-old completed nearly all four years of high school in just two years. He spent summers catching up on classes and took online credit recovery courses as well.
Hancock said teachers like Wallencamp helped him realize goals are something to look forward to and they are never too far out of reach.
“Now being just a few days away from (graduation), I’m really excited,” Hancock said.
The plan doesn’t stop at graduation, though. Hancock said he plans to attend Sheridan College in the fall to keep his momentum going. He’ll then transfer to Colorado Mesa where he intends to earn an animation degree.
Eventually, he hopes to open a tattoo parlor and complete freelance animation work.
“The best thing I can tell people is to take the time to look back, but don’t get stuck in it,” Hancock said. “Always take steps forward, even if you’re unsure if it’s the right path at that time. Keep moving forward.”