Graham, Marly.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan High School graduated senior Marly Graham earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. For her Gold Award Project, Graham organized and simplified the process for the annual Memorial Day event at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, as well as cataloged veteran grave sites.

 Courtesy photo | Marly Graham

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduated senior Marly Graham earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.

For her Gold Award Project, Graham organized and simplified the process for the annual Memorial Day event at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, as well as cataloged veteran grave sites.

Recommended for you