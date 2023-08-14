SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduated senior Marly Graham earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.
For her Gold Award Project, Graham organized and simplified the process for the annual Memorial Day event at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, as well as cataloged veteran grave sites.
“I have been a part of this Memorial Day effort for several years and I have not been part of a successful, stress free year," Graham said.
She chose this project because she believes every veteran should be accounted for. Graham devised a simplified system of placing a sticker on each veteran gravestone, with the cemetery’s permission, marking thousands of veterans throughout the cemetery. She created a tracking sheet to mark each section of the cemetery, marking each veteran grave for future reference, then provided this information to the cemetery so they could update their system.
In addition to cataloging each veteran grave site, Graham created a document that outlines every detail of the Memorial Day event. It includes information on forming volunteer groups who would be responsible for the ceremony and flag and stake placement during the event. It also includes details on how to place the wreaths by the courthouse.
“Through this project, I learned a lot about my community and the world around it. Memorial Day is much bigger than just placing a flag on a grave. You are honoring someone who sacrificed their life for your freedom," Graham said.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their communities and beyond. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change and lead a team of people to success.