SHERIDAN — This week's Summit Award winner is Marly Graham. Graham is an enthusiastic young lady that has set her sights on being a journalist some day for a major newspaper like the New York Times.
Graham’s drive to be her best and achieve her goals is reflected in her 4.00 unweighted GPA and the many activities she participates in at Sheridan High School. She is a National Honor Society student; her class load has included multiple advanced placement classes and she has completed a two-year internship with The Sheridan Press.
Graham listed English as her favorite subject, which is evident in her love for journalism. She is grateful for her English teacher, Brian Rizer, as he recommended that she write for the SHS newspaper, The Ocksheperida, her freshman year.
Rizer also recognized Graham as the perfect recipient for the Summit Award.
“Marly has consistently been focused on her academic performance at the same time making plenty of time to excel in many extracurricular activities, including 4-H, archery, swimming, and journalism," Rizer said. "She has served for two years as the Editor-in-Chief for the school newspaper, 'The Ocksheperida,' where she consistently proves her attention to detail and care for the work she does.”
The top three things Graham learned during her internship at The Sheridan Press are organizational skills to meet deadlines; responsibility and the importance of being on time; and teamwork and the importance of coordinating with teammates on each article. She has enjoyed getting to meet many people during the process of writing articles. Graham stated that writing articles can sometimes be very emotional depending on the topic and there is always something new to learn. She is hoping that a career in journalism will someday allow her to travel the world and experience different cultures.
In addition to focusing on academics and journalism, Graham is on the swim team, participated in the SkillsUSA competition, is a Girl Scout and is a 4-H Club member with her main focus being archery. For the short time she has participated in archery competitions, she is the top barebow shooter as of last year's Wyoming State competition. Graham praised her 4-H leader Jeff Hinton, and Mike May for helping her achieve quick success as an archer.
Graham stated that being on the swim team taught her how important it is to remain team focused and that the final results are not what defines you. Jaylynn Morgan, a fellow teammate, positively influenced Graham and pushed her to swim the 100-meter butterfly, which she learned to love.
One of Graham’s final goals as being a Girl Scout is to attain her Gold Award, which requires developing a sustainable project. She has chosen to honor the U.S. veterans by mapping out the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery and is working with the American Legion Post 7 to ensure all veterans have a flag by their headstone each Memorial Day. Graham will also be holding a workshop for her fellow Girl Scouts on the importance of Memorial Day.
For all the mentors that have influenced Graham, the highest credit goes to her parents, Ben and Marisa Graham, for their guidance, support and encouragement to go as far as she possibly can in life. Graham is planning to attend Sheridan College in the fall of 2023 and will then transfer to the University of Montana to enroll in the journalism program. Graham has received the Hathaway scholarship and a scholarship from Sheridan College.
With Graham’s passion for journalism, she is sure to live out her dream.
“As Marly moves forward, she is destined for great things. She already has her sights set on journalism for a career, and through her work at the school newspaper as well as the community newspaper, The Sheridan Press, I believe she will go far in reaching those goals. I anticipate the days when I see her working for a major publication and cannot wait to read articles with her byline proudly displayed there."