05-13-23 PEOPLE academics for all marly grahamweb.jpg

Sheridan High School senior Marly Graham is this week's Academics for All recipient, with hopes to become a journalist.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — This week's Summit Award winner is Marly Graham. Graham is an enthusiastic young lady that has set her sights on being a journalist some day for a major newspaper like the New York Times. 

Graham’s drive to be her best and achieve her goals is reflected in her 4.00 unweighted GPA and the many activities she participates in at Sheridan High School. She is a National Honor Society student; her class load has included multiple advanced placement classes and she has completed a two-year internship with The Sheridan Press.

Recommended for you