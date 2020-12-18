SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners packed a lot into their final meeting of 2020 addressing 18 agenda items in 30 minutes.
Below are some of the highlights from the Dec. 15 meeting, in brief.
• The commission approved a $500,000 grant agreement between Sheridan County and the Wyoming Business Council to fund construction of an additional 11 miles of trails on the U.S. National Forest Service’s portion of the Red Grade Trails System.
Construction on the trails is expected to start in the spring and finish by June 2022, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller. It will be funded through the WBC’s Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program.
“What is exciting is, we kind of stepped out of the box,” Obermueller said. “The business council, under the BRC program, usually funds bricks-and-mortar. So for us to be approved for a trail system is really one of the first (of its kind).”
• Three grant agreements, totaling more than $108,000, between the county and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security were approved by the commission.
The largest grant — totaling $39,143 — funds 50% of the county’s emergency management program, including Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards’ salary along with equipment and supply expenses.
A $38,442 grant will fund upgrades to the county’s communications tower. A $31,165 grant will fund election security.
• The county’s Fiscal Year 2020 Financial and Compliance Report was approved unanimously by the commission.
“It was another great year,” Obermueller said. “No compliance findings, no audit findings, no recommendations. We have a great crew. Everybody does their part and understands the requirements we have to follow under the fiscal procedures. I’m pretty proud to work with a great group of people so we can put out a report like this year after year after year with no findings.”
Commissioner Terry Cram expressed thanks to staff for their work on the audit each year.
“We take this matter-of-factly like this is going to be the way it is every year,” Cram said. “Believe me, it wasn’t always this way, and we really appreciate how Renee and everybody involved in this takes care of us.”
• The commission set the county’s annual holidays for 2021. On the following days, the county courthouse and all county offices will be closed: Jan. 1, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, May 31, July 16, Sept. 6, Nov. 11, Nov. 25, Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
The courthouse will also close at 1 p.m. on April 2 and 10 a.m. on July 9.
• The commissioners were assigned to various county boards for 2021.
Cram will serve as a board member of the Child Support Authority Joint Powers Board, Law Enforcement Center Joint Powers Board and Sheridan County Tripartite Board. He will serve as a liaison to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board.
Christi Haswell will serve as a board member of the Public Land Users Committee, the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board and the Bighorn Mountain County Coalition. She will serve as a liaison to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board and the Forest Service Steering Committee.
Tom Ringley will serve as a board member of the Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board, the Critical Air Service Team and the Sheridan System Advisory Committee. He will serve as a liaison to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board.
Nick Siddle will serve as a board member of the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board, Sheridan County Tripartite Board and Wyoming County Commissioners Association Board. He will serve as a liaison to the Predator Management District of Sheridan County and the Sheridan County Fair Association Board.
Incoming commissioner Lonnie Wright will serve as a member of the Sheridan County Joint Powers Fire Board, the Sheridan County Tripartite Board and the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board. He will serve as a liaison to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission.