SHERIDAN — Low-income veteran families in Wyoming and Montana, who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless, will have access to crucial services from local organizations via grants provided by the Sheridan VA Health Care System’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System serves three quarters of Wyoming and, within the region, the system serves the Volunteers of America of the Northern Rockies. It applied and will receive an SSVF grant totaling $5,825,234, while more than 260 organizations nationwide received SSVF grants.
“Supportive Services for Veteran Families is a key tool to promote housing stability among our most economically vulnerable veterans and their families,” said Pam Crowell, Sheridan VA Health Care System director. “This program empowers our partners like Volunteers of America to provide the mix of services needed to prevent veterans from becoming homeless and rapidly re-house those who become homeless.”
The SSVF program is often used in tandem with programs like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program. HUD-VASH, a collaborative program between HUD and VA, combines HUD housing vouchers with VA supportive services to help veterans who are homeless and their families find and sustain permanent housing.
Through public housing authorities, HUD provides rental assistance vouchers for privately owned housing to veterans who are eligible for VA health care services and are experiencing homelessness. In the Sheridan area, there are 52 HUD-VASH vouchers and the majority of veterans who use them are also able to use the SSVF program.