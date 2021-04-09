SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved applications for grant funds from two local organizations serving families in need.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grants are distributed annually by the Wyoming Department of Family Services to each of the state's 23 counties. The counties then distribute those funds to organizations that help low-income families become self-sufficient. This year, Greater Wyoming Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the Compass Center for Families applied for funding in Sheridan County.
Compass has applied for $55,000, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, while Big Brothers Big Sisters has applied for $15,000. Compass has also applied for $25,000 in TANF funds from the Johnson County Commission.
Compass Center for Families provides a variety of services including court-appointed special advocates, mediation and visitation for families. Big Brothers Big Sisters offers school-based and community-based mentoring opportunities for students.
While Sheridan County hopes to grant the organizations’ full requests, its ability to do so will depend on how many TANF dollars the county receives later this summer, Obermueller said.
Both Compass Director Susan Carr and BBBS Director of Community Engagement Sandy Thiel spoke to the importance of the grant funding during the April 6 commission meeting, and they said the dollars were vital in providing services that were more essential than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thiel said the dollars would allow BBBS to help children dealing with personal and family stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — from parental job loss to the challenges of reintegrating into the classroom after months away.
“Kids are dealing with a significant amount of trauma in their lives, and they will need resources to move beyond that,” Thiel said.
Thiel said that BBBS had seen significant declines in usage in 2020 due to public health concerns, lack of internet access for online meetings and general reluctance of staff and volunteers to meet during the pandemic. However, the organization has seen a flood of new referrals in 2021, with 12 new mentor-mentee matches made in the first three months of the year.
“We don’t typically make that many matches that often,” Thiel told The Sheridan Press. “Our case managers are busier than they’ve been in a long time.”
Compass has also seen an increase in usage, Carr said. From Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, Compass made 1,124 referrals to community and school resources, including “concrete supports” such as emergency housing and food referrals along with medical and mental health referrals. In the same four-month period in 2019, Compass made 582 referrals.
Like Thiel, Carr said the pandemic had caused unprecedented challenges for local families, but acknowledged the grant dollars played an important role in helping families heal.
“The mental health issues, and the challenges we’re facing, are at levels we’ve never been able to see before and I hope we’ll never see again,” Carr said. “But for the first time, through the different stimulus packages coming through, we have the resources, the money and the capacity to serve people on a scale we’ve never seen before.”
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The county commission approved 20 liquor license renewals during itsApril 6 meeting.
The approvals included one restaurant liquor license for Big Horn Mercantile and 19 retail liquor licenses for Eatons’ Ranch, The Ranch at Ucross, Arrowhead Lodge, Arvada Bar, The Barn in Big Horn, Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn Y, Bear Lodge, Parkman Bar, Elk View Inn, Wagon Box Inn, Last Chance Bar, the Bozeman Stable, Leiter, The Brinton Museum, My Buddy’s Place, The Powder Horn Golf Club, Story Store and Tunnel Inn.
Retail liquor licenses require a $1,500 annual fee while restaurant licenses require a $500 fee. All appropriate fees were paid, according to Commission Chair Nick Siddle.
The commission approved a $9,600 contract with the Wyoming Department of Health. Through the contract, Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter will be paid for aiding the county’s public health nursing office in public health preparedness and response efforts.
Funding has not changed from previous iterations of the annual grant, Obermueller said. The contract is effective from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.