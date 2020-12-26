Today

Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.