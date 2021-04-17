SHERIDAN — Several grants have been awarded to Sheridan County-based organizations recently.
Wyoming Humanities awards Spark Grant to SCLT
Sheridan Community Land Trust received a grant to help designate dude ranches in Sheridan County through the Wyoming Humanities Spark Grant.
The project will help in the creation and installation of signage exploring dude ranching history in Sheridan County, from 1900 to 2020. The signs will be presented at the SCLT Trailfest scheduled for June 5.
Spark Grants provide funding to Wyoming communities and nonprofits for programming related to the humanities. Projects are selected based on communities' needs and programs designed to pique new insights and perspectives.
Wyoming Community Foundation funds local nonprofits
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation distributed $32,500 to causes in Sheridan and Johnson counties through the two counties' local advisory board through the foundation.
CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy received funding, as well as the Buffalo Children's Center and Raising Readers in Wyoming.