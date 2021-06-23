SHERIDAN — The next two Gravel Bike Discovery Nights are set for Thursday and July 8.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will host the event.
All rides include groups for brand new and beginning riders where participants will learn tips, tricks and safety. There will also be groups for riders with intermediate and advanced skills.
All ages and ability levels are welcome. All discovery rides are free to attend. Please bring your own bike. Helmets are required.
The next summer ride is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Meet at Sheridan Bicycle Company, as the group will ride a new route this week.
The remaining discovery night schedule is follows:
• July 8, Gravel Bike Discovery Night with a new route each week, meet at Sheridan Bicycle Company.
• July 22, Aug. 5, Mountain Bike Discovery Nights at Red Grade Trails, meet at Red Grade Trails Base Trailhead parking lot.
All rides are Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to volunteer as a group leader, see sheridanclt.org or antelopebuttefoundation.org.