SHERIDAN — Gravity Performing Arts Center opened its doors to the community Nov. 13. The opening gala showcased student performances and provided drinks and appetizers for attendees.
Though Gravity’s genesis dates back to this summer when founder Ashlee Quarterman and her team began their training of students in various performing arts, the grand opening gala was a first time look for the Sheridan community of the center’s new studio at 1755 S. Sheridan Ave., formerly housing Rooster’s.
Breaking ground in turning the once-gift shop to a multi-faceted art center in early September and opening up for classes Oct. 4, the studio includes three large dance rooms, two spaces for vocal training and room to grow into a recording studio.
The gala also exhibited artwork inspired by performance and invited attendees to purchase and support local artists. Half of sales from the exhibition that night were donated by the artists, and a total of $7,000 was raised to fund Gravity scholarships and contribute to future arts-related projects.
Candice Busch, an executive team member at Gravity, said the group hoped “to build support within the community, gather donations and get people signed up for classes.”
Gravity offers a wide assortment of different classes, ballet, hip hop, ballroom, musical theater, guitar, tumbling and yoga. They also cater to a wide range of students from novice to advanced abilities and from birth through adulthood.
“We are looking to create a hub for performance artists of all types," Busch said. "We want to provide meaningful exposure to high-quality training, and we want that experience to be accessible to anyone.”
Cassidy Boese, an ambassador for Gravity, said the community has influenced and inspired Gravity’s mission.
"In Sheridan, when we all come together, we can make amazing things happen. That’s why we chose to become a nonprofit," Boese said. "The board of directors guides and protects our financial condition, which allows the executive team to build the creative vision. Being a nonprofit allows us to focus on our mission of accessible, high-quality training based on a stable fiscal ground.”
Gravity Performing Arts center is now an established nonprofit and able to provide tuition scholarships to deserving applicants.
“We chose the name Gravity because our focus is grounded in performance and training," Quarterman said. "As artists we feel an incredible pull toward our art, and the name Gravity touches on that deeply rooted connection and sense of center.”
Ultimately the people at Gravity attributed the night as a success and look forward to what is in the nonprofit's future.