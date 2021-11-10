SHERIDAN — A new performing arts center nonprofit in Sheridan will officially launch Nov. 13 with a grand opening celebration and an “Art Begets Art” gala fundraiser.
The event includes demonstrations by Gravity dance and vocal students and an exhibition of visual art inspired by performance, in partnership with SAGE Community Arts.
Fifty percent of sales from the art exhibition will be donated by the artists. The event will raise funds for student scholarships, performances and other arts programming and projects. The charitable contributions support the nonprofit’s mission to offer the highest level of training, performance and arts outreach in the Sheridan community and surrounding areas.
“We are so pleased to contribute to the range of excellent arts and fitness classes already available in Sheridan,” said Ashlee Quarterman, founder of Gravity Performing Arts. “Gravity aspires to show our students that in addition to being a fun hobby and healthy extracurricular, there are viable careers in and adjacent to the arts. And with scholarship opportunities, vocational training and regular exposure to talented artists we hope to prepare them to excel.”
Gravity Performing Arts is an established nonprofit, which began offering high quality performing arts training to students age 0 through adulthood since its inception in the summer of 2021. With more than 120 registered families, Gravity’s outreach programs, vocational training, classes for all levels of interest and ability, scholarship opportunities and industry professional guest artists continue to successfully enrich the Sheridan community.
“My 5 year old adores her dance and tumbling classes at Gravity, and I love that there are tons of classes for adults too,” said Laura McColley, a Gravity parent. “I really enjoy the Heels class every Friday night and had fun in the hip hop class I took with visiting guest artist Rosero McCoy. I know my daughter is in good hands with the excellent instructors there.”