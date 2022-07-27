SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Gravity Performing Arts bestowed a series of merit scholarships upon Genesis Rideout, Addison Green and Natalie Busch, all of whom have been taking classes at the company for some time. 

Since Gravity’s beginning in October 2021, Executive Director Kathryn Rochelle has made it her mission to touch young generations’ lives while enriching the Sheridan community with professional arts training. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

