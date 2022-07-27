SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Gravity Performing Arts bestowed a series of merit scholarships upon Genesis Rideout, Addison Green and Natalie Busch, all of whom have been taking classes at the company for some time.
Since Gravity’s beginning in October 2021, Executive Director Kathryn Rochelle has made it her mission to touch young generations’ lives while enriching the Sheridan community with professional arts training.
With this goal in mind, Rochelle awarded the three scholarships..
“We saw the really hard work they are putting in and we would like to recognize that,” Rochelle said. “We want to reward them for everything they put into their training.”
The scholarships did not require any application. Instead, students just had to enroll in classes and put their best foot forward, in hopes of getting noticed among the group. Both Rideout and Green received tuition scholarships to assist in the costs of classes, while Busch received a convention scholarship to cover some of the costs of going on a trip to a dance convention.
Both Rideout and Green expressed their appreciation to be recognized, planning to use it to better their individual skills.
Rideout first started in dance when she was 3 years old and sees no end to her journey.
Her mom, Megan Rideout, sees no end to working with Gravity either. She said she deeply appreciates the community-driven environment Gravity has provided, not necessarily focusing on dance only.
Rideout plans to join the company team, requiring more intensive training each week.
Instead of coming in a couple of times, individuals have to come in for three classes a week, totaling three hours a week, with competitions to look forward to as well. The family enjoys working on generalized skills in classes; however, they hope to reach a larger goal and perform for a crowd.
“Gigi is so happy and pleasant,” Rochelle said of Genesis Rideout. “She is a true joy to have in class and having her in class makes everybody else better. She has this natural movement style. You can just tell there is something in her that needs to move and dance.”
Green, on the other hand, focuses her passion on singing, starting when she could speak. She first started at her church, singing for the crowd; however, now she sings on a broader scale.
“I like singing for people and making their day,” Green said. “I do not really care about winning competitions, I just want to make people happy.”
Currently, Green wants to focus her energy on spreading her own positivity to the crowd. She commits to a practice every Thursday, with occasional opportunities to sing in front of a crowd, provided by Gravity.
“She performs with so much character and spice that she seems like a really natural performer, someone who is very comfortable on stage,” Rochelle said.
Green’s mom, Taylor Green, can not even imagine their life before Gravity. Gravity has made a large impression on the family.
“Gravity is a great singing, teaching and dancing place where people have a lot of fun,” said Green. “You can make a lot of new friends.”
Finally, Busch receives high praise from her dance teachers such as Rochelle. Rochelle harps on Busch’s ability to focus each and every day and her ability to come into class with more skill than the last. Busch is not one to stand down when presented with a challenge, according to Rochelle.
In the final statements, Green’s and Rideout’s moms spoke highly of the company, detailing the great positive atmosphere that comes from the location. Despite the busy nature of the business, juggling various different art types, everyone continues to be friendly and welcoming, they said.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.