SHERIDAN — Gravity Performing Arts will host the first-ever “So Sheridan Thinks They Can Dance” competition Thursday, an opportunity for fun and fundraising for the local performing arts organization.
Established in summer 2021, Gravity offers performing arts classes for more than 200 enrolled students, from infants to adults, said Executive Director Kathryn Rochelle. Part of Gravity’s mission is to ensure high quality performing arts training — including voice and musical instrument lessons, acting and dance classes and public speaking and musical theater instruction — are available to everyone in Sheridan by offering scholarships for students who need them.
“My 5-year-old adores her dance classes at Gravity…I know my daughter is in good hands with the excellent instructors there,” said Kelsey Rathjen, a Gravity parent.
Thursday’s festivities will raise money for student scholarships as well as Gravity’s ongoing programming. The main event of the evening will be an audience-judged dance competition, Rochelle said.
Six couples will perform: Ashley and Tim Cooper, Frank and Kirstin Maestri, JT Grainger and Candice Crane, Cheyenne and Titus Brown, Seth Mullinax and Reata Cook and David and Kristl Harbour. Rochelle said the couples and Gravity instructors have volunteered their time to prepare for the competition.
“I’ve taught couples to dance all around the world, and the folks who have entered this competition are some of the hardest working and most fun that I’ve had the chance to work with,” Rochelle said.
Frank and Kirstin Maestri will be performing a tango at Thursday’s competition. Although Kirstin Maestri said she has a gymnastics background, Frank Maestri described himself as a novice dancer. As a result, Frank Maestri said the training required two things for him: “a lot of extra work and pride swallowing.”
In addition to practicing at home, the two have been working with Rochelle for months to refine their tango steps. Frank Maestri said the experience helped the couple improve their tango skills from the beginner level to a chance at winning the entire competition.
“Just to see them grow from week to week has been really exciting,” Rochelle said of her students’ progress.
Besides raising funds for Gravity, Rochelle said the organization is also hoping to simply provide a fun night out for Sheridan residents. “So Sheridan Thinks They Can Dance” will also host a cocktail hour with a cash bar, an optional Italian dinner, an auction and live performances from Gravity students, the Dugan Irby Band and DJ Shawn Day to ensure an enjoyable evening.
“It feels like there is a lot of momentum as we head into [the event],” Rochelle said.
Gravity Performing Arts’ “So Sheridan Thinks They Can Dance” is Thursday from 6:30-11 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. Tickets to the event are available for purchase at gravityperformingarts.org/events/so-sheridan-thinks-they-can-dance.