SHERIDAN — Wyoming Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper — who will likely take office as secretary of state in January after winning the primary election in August and running unopposed in November’s general election — emphasized the importance of Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, becoming the next speaker of the house during the Republican Women of Sheridan County luncheon Tuesday.
Gray appeared at the luncheon as a guest speaker, and repeatedly voiced his support for Jennings, who he said could help move important bills across the finish line as speaker.
Gray said with a conservative speaker at the helm of the Wyoming House of Representatives, bills such as those targeting crossover voting and other election integrity initiatives he champions would likely pass.
The speaker of the house is the principal leader of the Wyoming House. Duties include presiding over the daily session of the House, appointing committee chairs, referring bills to committees and announcing the business before the legislative body and the order it will be considered.
The speaker has traditionally set the legislative agenda by deciding which bills appear on the floor and when.
According to the Legislative Service Office, the Wyoming Legislature votes on its leadership on the first day of the general session in January for the upcoming biennium, but caucuses will take place later this year, shortly after the general election.
In addition to Jennings, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, has voiced his intention to run for speaker of the house. Sommers served as House minority whip 2017-2018, House Speaker Pro Tempore 2019-2020 and House Majority Floor Leader 2021-2022.
Multiple websites claiming to rank legislators based on their adherence to the Republican Party platform, though, accuse Sommers of being a RINO — or Republican in Name Only — while Jennings rates as one of the most conservative members of the Wyoming House.
The speaker of the house role, though, is voted on by the entire legislative body, not just the caucus or party promoting a specific candidate, so the more moderate legislators in the Wyoming House including some Independents and Democrats, could prevent Jennings from earning the leadership role.
Throughout the approximately 45 minutes Gray spoke at the luncheon, he outlined his election integrity platform and attacked some of the recent legislative efforts to remove duties from the secretary of state’s office.
In August, a legislative committee moved to have elections overseen by a separate agency with an appointed director, rather than under the oversight of the secretary of state.
Gray circulated a petition at the luncheon, asking for support in opposition to the efforts.
“We're trying to build momentum to stop this because they really do want to take away these duties and to take away your vote,” Gray said Tuesday.
The Legislature’s Corporations Committee is expected to take up several draft bills on elections Friday when it meets in Cheyenne. The bill that would establish a nonpartisan elections commission, though, is not currently on the agenda.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the Cowboy State Daily the draft legislation prepared by LSO does not align with what he had envisioned for the change and therefore likely won’t be heard Friday.