Rep. Chuck Gray said with a conservative speaker at the helm of the Wyoming House of Representatives, bills such as those targeting crossover voting and other election integrity initiatives he champions would likely pass. Gray spoke at the Republican Women of Sheridan County luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan.

 

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper — who will likely take office as secretary of state in January after winning the primary election in August and running unopposed in November’s general election — emphasized the importance of Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, becoming the next speaker of the house during the Republican Women of Sheridan County luncheon Tuesday.

Gray appeared at the luncheon as a guest speaker, and repeatedly voiced his support for Jennings, who he said could help move important bills across the finish line as speaker.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

