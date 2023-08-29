SHERIDAN — As the Sheridan County Board of County Commission prepares to fill its vacant seat Tuesday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray offered his opinion on the process to fill the vacancy.
Gray sent a letter via email addressed to Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell and Sheridan County Commissioners outlining Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, saying his office had received several inquiries from Sheridan County residents regarding the statute and appointment process.
Gray’s assessment of Wyoming Statute 18-3-524 echoes that of Sheridan County Republican Party leadership — the word “shall” means commissioners must appoint a replacement and therefore cannot leave the decision to a district court.
“The statute’s use of the word ‘shall’ is significant in that it indicates that the county commission’s duty to select from the list provided by the county central committee is mandatory, not discretionary,” Gray wrote in the letter. “Any other interpretation of the statute would be to write an entirely different law contrary to what the legislature [sic] prescribed.”
As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, if the appointment reaches a courtroom, the Sheridan County Republican Party intends to pursue legal action because the word “shall,” as it relates to the board of county commissioners’ responsibilities in the process, makes the selection of one of the three nominees mandatory, Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said.
Sheridan County Commissioners interviewed the three candidates, Michael Arzy, Holly Jennings and Bryan Helferich, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Former Commissioner Allen Thompson vacated his post July 31, having accepted the executive director position with Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP). Finding his replacement began shortly after that and eight finalists were interviewed for the vacant seat during a special Sheridan County Republican Party central committee meeting Aug. 10.
Wyoming Statute 18-3-524 prescribes the process with which a vacancy on a county commission is filled. County commissioners have 20 days after the names of three finalists are delivered to select a replacement commissioner. Should they fail to do so, as outlined by Wyoming Statute 18-3-524(b)(i), a district court judge fills the vacancy with a person belonging to the same political party as the outgoing commissioner. In this case, one of the 4th Judicial District Court judges, Darci Phillips or Benjamin Kirven, would handle the appointment.
Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill did not respond to a request for comment regarding Gray’s letter by press time. Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett responded to Gray’s letter. Bennett said she didn’t feel it was appropriate for Gray to provide legal advice to commissioners on actions they may take related to the appointment.
Haswell said she and fellow commissioners did not have a comment on Gray’s letter.