Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray offered legal advice to Chair Christi Haswell and the Sheridan County Commission, pictured Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, regarding their process to fill the vacancy left by Allen Thompson.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — As the Sheridan County Board of County Commission prepares to fill its vacant seat Tuesday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray offered his opinion on the process to fill the vacancy.

Gray sent a letter via email addressed to Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell and Sheridan County Commissioners outlining Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, saying his office had received several inquiries from Sheridan County residents regarding the statute and appointment process.

