SHERIDAN — Sheridan Green Drinks will host its May gathering Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Holiday inn Sheridan Oasis Lounge.
This is the first meeting of 2021 and will be used as a reorganization of the group. Rob Davidson of the Council for the Bighorn Range will be available to talk about issues on public lands in the area.
Those wishing to participate are asked to bring a camp chair just in case, as the meeting is anticipated to be held on the patio of the lounge.
The group is open to anyone interested in talking about environmental issues. Email sheridangreendrinks@gmail.com for more information.
Oasis Lounge is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.