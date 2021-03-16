SHERIDAN — Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Green retired from Sheridan patrol district office Jan. 9, 2021, after nearly 21 years of service with WHP.
Green started his career in Rawlins in January 2000. He was selected as a narcotics K9 handler in 2001. While patrolling as a K9 handler, Green received many acknowledgments for felony drug arrests, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation newsletter.
He was promoted in 2011 to lieutenant's rank in the Pinedale (Division T) area. While supervising troopers in Division T, he also helped instruct criminal interdiction classes for the WHP basic classes.
In 2016, he was promoted to captain, which oversaw Sheridan, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties. Green received the colonel's commendation — top district of the year nominee — for 2017, 2019 and 2020, and won the top district in 2017.
Green and his wife, Sarah, are looking forward to many new adventures in east Texas.
Replacing him in the captain position is Ben Schlosser, former lieutenant and Sweetwater County area division supervisor.
Schlosser began his career in law enforcement in Ohio as a police officer in 1997 before starting his career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2007, when he was initially stationed in Wamsutter, according to a post by Wyoming Highway Patrol. In 2014, Schlosser was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in charge of Division E in southwest Wyoming.
Throughout his career, he's served several additional duties such as Special Services Squad, agency armorer, senior operator and child safety seat technician. Schlosser was also instrumental in the leadership and development of the WHP firearms program.
In other Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 news:
• Andrew Conrad was hired onto the Sheridan maintenance crew.
• James Temple III was hired for driver services in Sheridan and Buffalo.
• Isaac Finkle is now construction staff for District 4.
• Erik Koepp is now with Sheridan mechanics.
• Mark Baumgartner received a service award in traffic signing, serving 35 years thus far.
• James Evensen retired from District 4 construction staff as district construction engineer Jan. 5. He retires with 10 years of service to the state.
Evensen came to WYDOT as the district traffic engineer, a position held for seven years, and then moved to district construction engineer position in 2017. He is originally from Wray, Colorado, graduated from Utah State University and spent time in Alaska and California prior to moving to Wyoming.
Evensen is looking forward to helping his nephew build an off-grid home in Colorado, as well as spending time with his wife, Janine, and traveling.