SHERIDAN — The Green Room Trail, constructed by Sheridan Community Land Trust volunteers and staff, is now open for the community to use in Malcolm Wallop Park.
It connects directly to the existing paved Sheridan Pathway in Malcolm Wallop Park, formerly North Park. The trail can be accessed within a few yards of the park’s parking lot on Real Bird Way, formerly Industrial Road.
It is the first natural-surface trail in north Sheridan.
“It’s a great spot for beginner access. You’ll be able to get out of your car and you’re right on single track,” SCLT Trail Builder and Construction Supervisor Ronnie Wagner said.
The trail will incorporate low grades as it winds its way for 1.3 miles through floodplain forest, open grassland and Goose Creek while also traveling up a small hill for a view of Malcolm Wallop Park and the North Gateway Conservation Easement within.
“It’s more natural and a good break from the paved pathways,” Wagner said.
Wagner said the inspiration for the new trail’s name came from the spring building cycle, because, “It didn’t matter where I was going in the park, everything was green.”
Trail building commenced May 7 and completed June 17 with the assistance of and AmeriCorps crew from Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. Now, Wagner and some of the AmeriCorps crew will head up the mountain where they will work alongside Gumption Trail Works to complete at least 8 new trail miles and two trailheads with parking areas connecting Poverty Flats to Bear Gulch on Red Grade Trails.
A voluntary conservation agreement ensures the area will remain open space for generations to come.
Wagner points out that new trail treads are sensitive, and visitors should not use the trail if they encounter wet spots where they are leaving tracks.
“Trails can be extremely sensitive in wet conditions as well as freeze/thaw when the colder seasons come around. If your feet/tires are sinking into the surface of the trail and leaving holes, ruts, etc., please turn around. Continuing to move forward to find a dry area is not an option,” Wagner said.
The park and trail remain open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the trail, and pets must be leashed at all times on the trail and inside park boundaries. Pet waste must be cleaned up and removed. All posted city of Sheridan park rules apply.
Directions from Sheridan: Follow North Main Street to north edge of town. The trail is located within Malcolm Wallop Park, north and west of Goose Creek. Turn west onto Real Bird Way. Continue to parking lot on south side of road. Trail is accessible from Sheridan Pathways (paved paths) in either direction. You can see trail and parking lot from North Main Street
Directions from I-90: Take Exit 20 south toward Sheridan. After about 0.6 miles, turn west onto Real Bird Way. Continue to parking lot.
To view and print a map of The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park and all other SCLT community trail maps, see sheridanclt.org.