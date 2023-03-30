SHERIDAN — Dr. Sierra Gross was recently promoted to executive director of medical operations at Sheridan Memorial Hospital after serving in several hands-on positions at the organization.

Gross attended medical school at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts, New York. She completed residency at Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency Program in Billings, Montana, from 2014 to 2017 and holds a board certification through the American Board of Internal Medicine. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you