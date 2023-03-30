SHERIDAN — Dr. Sierra Gross was recently promoted to executive director of medical operations at Sheridan Memorial Hospital after serving in several hands-on positions at the organization.
Gross attended medical school at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts, New York. She completed residency at Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency Program in Billings, Montana, from 2014 to 2017 and holds a board certification through the American Board of Internal Medicine.
SMH hired Gross as an internal medicine and primary care physician in October 2017 and moved here into her most recent position in June 2022. She continues to serve as a hospitalist one week a month and completes her administrative duties when not on her hospital rotation.
The Sheridan Press sat down with Gross to discuss her new administrative role at SMH.
The Sheridan Press: What was the transition like from internal medicine to administrative work?
Sierra Gross: I started my new role as executive medical director of operations, but I was also doing that, and clinic and hospital. While I was working on a transition plan of what balance I needed to give, I was also working on being a new mom. That’s when I realized I wasn’t thriving at any or all of them, and it wasn’t fair to my family and patients. That’s when I stepped back from clinic but I wanted to do it intentionally.
It took about three months to make sure I had a warm handoff to a different provider and felt good about whoever they were transitioning care to.
I officially stepped back from clinic in December [2022]. Starting January of 2023, I’ve committed 50% executive time and 50% [hospitalist time]. I’ve been doing it for a little while, but now I get an opportunity to really jump in and learn and grow and just have exciting ideas. I’m excited to be a part of it.
TSP: What has been challenging and rewarding about your new role?
SG: I think most difficult is mostly just a whole health care climate in general. Not specific to my role or to Sheridan or even Wyoming, but just where we are post-pandemic and this overall shortage of health care providers in general and this difficult system that we’re in and trying to navigate through it. Then that on top of helping our community and our hospital grow and thrive.
I’m still optimistic and hopeful through all of that and know that as a nation, something different has to happen, and we’ll get there. We have to get there.
The most rewarding is being able to see enlightenment and engagement from my colleagues. There are so many demands on physicians and advanced practice providers, nursing and really any clinician in general. But to be able to see that, having conversations with them and developing this physician leadership pathway, knowing that they’re still engaged and still helping us come to solutions and be a part of this is rewarding. Knowing that what I’m doing is making a difference in their lives too, is helpful for me.
TSP: How is your new role different from previous roles?
SG: I’m navigating the growth and development of robust physician engagement and leadership within the organization alongside multiple outstanding administrative partners.
It is different than previous roles in the sense that I have previously just been focusing on providing care for my patients only. And now having a little shift of administrative side and operation side, it’s kind of a new role altogether, and not something that you typically study in medical school.
I can see where it’s still indirectly makes tremendous impact on my patients, just from afar and through other avenues.
TSP: Anything else you’d like the community to know about your new position?
SG: I’m excited to focus in my new role on improving physician and staff engagement, increasing teamwork, innovating to create value.
I’m excited for the future of medicine. I’m excited for the future of Sheridan Memorial Hospital. I’m excited for the future of Sheridan, Wyoming. And I’m excited to enjoy all of that while getting to raise my boy here, too, and to be a part of it from the perspective of a mom and a community member and someone who has to use the health care system here. I get to see it from a patient experience side and get to be proud of it.
